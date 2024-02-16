CTET Results 2024 out: Check direct link, step-by-step process to know scores

A total of 26,93526 candidates registered for the exam out of which 84% took the test. 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 exam results on the official website - www.ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their scores by using their roll number. The 18th CTET examination was held on January 21. The provisional answer key for the same was released on February 7, 2024.

Direct Link to check CTET January 2024 Result

Candidates will be able to access their mark sheets and certificates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 through DigiLocker. The login credentials will be shared on the mobile numbers registered with CBSE, the board said.

CTET January 2024 Result: Step-by-step process to check scores

Step 1: Visit www.ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the CTET January 2024 scorecard link

Step 3: Select your paper, and enter login details.

Step 4: Check the scorecard

For the unversed, there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No communication in this regard will be entertained by the board. A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as pass.