Education

CTET Result 2024 announced at ctet.nic.in, get direct link, steps to check

CBSE has announced the CTET July 2024 results, available for candidates to check on ctet.nic.in using their roll numbers.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

CTET Result 2024 announced at ctet.nic.in, get direct link, steps to check
CTET 2024 results out
CTET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CTET July 2024 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in, by using their roll number.

Last time, the CTET result was announced just 8 days after the provisional answer key was released. For the January exam held on January 21, the answer key was released on February 7, and the result was declared on February 15. This year, the test took place on July 7, and the provisional answer key was released on July 24. The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key closed on July 27, and the result is expected to be announced within the next few days.

In the answer key notification, CBSE mentioned that if a challenge is accepted, meaning if the subject experts notice a mistake in the provisional answer key, a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded.

The July exam was conducted at test centers located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to Check CTET July Result 2024:
Go to ctet.nic.in.
Open the CTET result link given on the homepage.
Enter your roll number on the login window.
Submit and check your result.
CTET Result 2024: About Mark Sheets
Similar to the previous session, mark sheets and certificates for the CTET July exam will be provided through DigiLocker. The board will create DigiLocker accounts for all candidates who appeared in the test, and login details will be shared with candidates on their registered mobile numbers. The digital mark sheets and certificates will feature encrypted QR codes that can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official CTET website.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
