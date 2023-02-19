CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to check CBSE CTET result online

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam soon. According to the CTET December 2022 Information Bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 is likely to be released by the end of February. Once declared, candidates can download the 16th edition of the CTET result on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2023 exam was conducted between December 28 to February 7 can download the answer key from the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Result 2023 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Along with the CTET 2022 results, the CBSE CTET 2022 final answer key will also be released soon. The CTET 2022 exam was conducted in different cities across the country.

