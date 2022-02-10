CTET Result 2022: CBSE to release Central Teacher Eligibility Test result soon at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result soon. As per media reports, CTET result is likely to be declared on February 15, 2022. CTET result will be released on the official website ctet.nic.in. However, CBSE is yet to confirm the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2022 date. The CTET exam of the second shift of December 16, 2021, and both the shifts of December 17, 2021, was postponed by CBSE due to clash with some other exams. The CTET exam was conducted on January 17 and January 21, 2022.

CTET Result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the CTET official website ctet.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘CTET result 2021’ link

- Now a new page will open

- There is an option to log in by entering the application number and date of birth or application number and password.

- Now log in and download CTET result 2021

The examination was conducted in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking. The examination was held in online mode and the question paper was bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.