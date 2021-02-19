Headlines

CTET Paper Leak: 13 arrested, main culprit still on the run

In the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) paper leak case, the police have arrested 13 accused, including a coaching director, a teacher.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 06:18 PM IST

In the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) paper leak case, the police have arrested 13 accused, including a coaching director, a teacher and candidates. Uttar Pradesh Police teams in five districts investigating the case.

On February 2, the police arrested Apex Coaching director Vikas Sharma, teacher Prabhat, students Kuldeep Faujdar, Thanh Singh, and Mohit Yadav in jail in connection with the leaking of the CTET question paper. 

During interrogation, it was found that Mohit received the message on WhatsApp sent by one Vikas Yadav. The police then arrested Yadav and Amar Sahni. Later, three more suspects from Aliganj  --- Amanraj, Sumit and Dimple Yadav were arrested. Meanwhile, the main accused who leaked the paper was not found. The three accused from Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Etah were further arrested. 

Till now, the police have not been able to nab the real culprit. The CTET paper was circulated on WhatsApp. The source and the sender of the leaked question paper are yet to be found. 

Earlier, it was suspected that the question was first leaked from the Ghazipur area. Police teams have visited Pratapgarh, Unnao, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Ghazipur. Many colleges in these districts are under suspicion.  SSP Bablu Kumar says the search operation is in progress and the culprit will be caught soon.

