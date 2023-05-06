Search icon
CTET July 2023 registrations: Application process to end soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to apply

Candidates can apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply is till May 26, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE to conclude the registration process for CTET July 2023 soon. Candidates can apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply is till May 26, 2023. The fee can be paid up to May 27, 2023.

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to teach students of classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students of classes VI-VIII. Every question on the CTET is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

CTET July 2023 registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET July 2023 registration link.
  • Complete registration process
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per the availability of capacity in the city of examination. The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on first cum first served basis will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city. 

