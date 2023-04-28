Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CTET July 2023: Application process begins at ctet.nic.in, know how to apply

Candidates can apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply is till May 26, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

CTET July 2023: Application process begins at ctet.nic.in, know how to apply
File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has begun the registration process for CTET July 2023 on April 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply is till May 26, 2023. The fee can be paid upto May 27, 2023.

CTET July 2023 registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET July 2023 registration link.
  • Complete registration process
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per the availability of capacity in the city of examination. The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on first cum first served basis will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city. 

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to teach students of classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students of classes VI-VIII. Every question on the CTET is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

CTET Notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.