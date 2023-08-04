CTET 2023 exam city slip released, admit card to be released on THIS date at ctet.nic.in

Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

HomeEducation

Education

CTET 2023 exam city slip released, admit card to be released on THIS date at ctet.nic.in

CBSE has released the CTET July exam city slip 2023 on the official website – ctet.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CTET Exam Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on August 20, 2023. The CTET August exam will be conducted in an offline mode. i.e. pen paper mode. The Board will release the CTET admit card on August 18, 2023. “CTET Admit Card with a detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE’s website (https://ctet.nic.in) on 18/08/2023,” reads the official notification. 

However, CBSE has released the CTET July exam city slip 2023 on the official website – ctet.nic.in.

“The applicants are also informed that while applying for the CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their onlineform, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for change of city of examination will not be entertained,” CBSE in an official notification reads. 

CTET July Exam City Slip 2023: How to Download 

  • Visit the official website of CBSE CTET – ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads,” View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023.”
  • Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • CTET Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

"Bzinga Winning Strategies: How to Play & Win!

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal now diagnosed with costocondritis, says 'this too shall pass'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE