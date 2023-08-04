CTET 2023 exam city slip released, admit card to be released on THIS date at ctet.nic.in

CBSE has released the CTET July exam city slip 2023 on the official website – ctet.nic.in.

CTET Exam Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on August 20, 2023. The CTET August exam will be conducted in an offline mode. i.e. pen paper mode. The Board will release the CTET admit card on August 18, 2023. “CTET Admit Card with a detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE’s website (https://ctet.nic.in) on 18/08/2023,” reads the official notification.

“The applicants are also informed that while applying for the CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their onlineform, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for change of city of examination will not be entertained,” CBSE in an official notification reads.

CTET July Exam City Slip 2023: How to Download