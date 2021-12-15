CTET Exam 2021: Central Teacher Eligibility Test begins tomorrow - Know guidelines

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam in a computer based-mode from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, CBSE released the CTET admit card on December 11.

The CTET admit card was released in two phases - the pre-admit card where candidates have been intimated about exam date and city and the main admit card which was released two days before the exam where candidates were informed about the exam city and shift.

Candidates who are going to appear for the CTET Exam 2021 must be aware of what they should carry to the test centre and what are items are prohibited. It is essential that candidates appearing for the exams should follow all the instructions and guidelines during the course of the CTET 2021 exam.

CTET Exam 2021 instructions

The exam hall will be opened for candidates two hours prior to the commencement of the tests

Candidates appearing for the exams are requested to take their seats instantly after the opening of the exam halls.

While entering the exam hall, the admit cards of the candidates will be verified by the invigilators present there.

The candidate will not be allowed to leave his/her seat or exam room until the completion of the CTET exam.

All calculations and writing works are to be done in the rough sheet which will be provided at the exam hall.

After the completion of the CTET 2021 exam, candidates need to hand over the rough sheets to the Invigilator.

What not to carry at the exam centre

Geometry/pencil box, calculator, scale, pen drives, writing pad, eraser, calculator, electronic pen/scanner, log table, cardboard

Mobile phones, health bands, earphones, BlueTooth, microphones, pager

Watch or wristwatch, camera, wallet, goggles, handbags, jewellery, golden ornaments.