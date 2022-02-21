CTET December Result 2021 likely to release TODAY at ctet.nic.in - Steps to check scores

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) is likely to release the result of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 session today. Results are expected to be released on the official website soon - ctet.nic.in.

As per various media reports, the CTET results were to release yesterday, on February 20 but was delayed, however, there was no official notification released by the board regarding the issue. Earlier, the tentative date of the result was February 15 but it was pushed further.

Candidates can check their scores on these websites - ctet.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Notably, candidates who have completed B.Ed from an NCTE-accredited institution are eligible to take the TET or CTET exam.

CTET December result 2021: How to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET December result 2021.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your CTET roll number and password on the screen.

Step 5: Your CTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Keep in mind, only those candidates will receive the pass certificate who obtain marks equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (set by CBSE) for the eligibility examination. The general category candidates have to score 60 per cent to be considered eligible, while reserved category candidates must score 55 per cent to qualify.