CBSE CTET December Result 2021 likely to be announced TODAY at ctet.nic.in - Know how to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 result today, 15 February on ctet.nic.in. However, CBSE is yet to confirm the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2022 date.

Pass certificates will be given to candidates who obtain marks equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (set by CBSE) for eligibility examination.

General category candidates have to score 60 percent to be considered eligible, while reserved category candidates must score 55 percent to qualify.

CTET Result 2021: How to check online

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in - registered website

Step 2: Click on CTET 2021 result link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and keep a print out of the same

The CTET exam of the second shift of December 16, 2021, and both the shifts of December 17, 2021, was postponed by CBSE due to clash with some other exams. The CTET exam was conducted on January 17 and January 21, 2022.

There is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of CTET Result. In this regard, CBSE days, "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained."

The examination was conducted in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking. The examination was held in online mode and the question paper was bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.