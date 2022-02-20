CTET December Result 2021: CBSE likely to release result TODAY at ctet.nic.in – Steps to check scores

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 session, but it is expected that the results will be out on the official website of the exam shortly.

According to sources and multiple media reports, the CTET December 2021 results are expected to be out by the end of the day today, February 20. Once released, the results of the exam will be available on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Earlier, CBSE had shared a tentative date of February 15 for the release of the result, but the date was further pushed. Candidates must note that no official announcement has been made by CBSE yet confirming the new date and time of the CTET result.

It must be noted that pass certificates will be given to candidates who obtain marks equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (set by CBSE) for the eligibility examination. General category candidates have to score 60 percent to be considered eligible, while reserved category candidates must score 55 percent to qualify.

CTET December result 2021: How to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET December result 2021.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your CTET roll number and password on the screen.

Step 5: Your CTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.