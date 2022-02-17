CTET December Result 2021: CBSE likely to release result SOON on ctet.nic.in – Steps to check scores

The CTET December 2021 results are likely to be released by CBSE soon on the official website of the exam, ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely release the results of the CTET December exam 2021 on its official website soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates are anxiously waiting for the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2021, which was expected to be released on February 15. It is expected that the result will be released today, but there is no confirmation by CBSE.

It must be noted that pass certificates will be given to candidates who obtain marks equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (set by CBSE) for the eligibility examination. General category candidates have to score 60 percent to be considered eligible, while reserved category candidates must score 55 percent to qualify.

CBSE will be releasing the scorecards of the CTET 2021 candidates on the official website, ctet.nic.in or on cbseresults.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scores once the CTET results are released.

CTET December result 2021: How to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET December result 2021.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your CTET roll number and password on the screen.

Step 5: Your CTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.