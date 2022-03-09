CTET December 2021 result released by CBSE at ctet.nic.in – Direct link to check scores HERE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website. Those who appeared for the exam can check their scores on ctet.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CTET 2021 examination was conducted by CBSE from December 16, 2021, to January 25, 2022. The results of the CTET examination had been delayed several times before, but have finally been released by the board on its official website.

In a statement, CBSE said, “The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.”

Direct link to check CTET 2021 results

CTET December result 2021: How to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET December result 2021.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your CTET roll number and password on the screen.

Step 5: Your CTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Keep in mind, only those candidates will receive the pass certificate who obtain marks equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (set by CBSE) for the eligibility examination. The general category candidates have to score 60 per cent to be considered eligible, while reserved category candidates must score 55 per cent to qualify.