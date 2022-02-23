CTET December 2021 result delayed: Over 20 lakh candidates wait anxiously for scores – Know update here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) result for the December 2021 session by a week, leading to the candidates growing impatient and anxious over their scores.

Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 session, and are currently awaiting their scores. It must be noted that once released, CBSE will be posting the results of the CTET 2021 examination on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Earlier, it was notified that the tentative date for the CTET results 2021 will be February 15. After that, no further date or time has been confirmed by the board regarding the eligibility test result. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of CTET for more updates.

Due to the delay in the CTET results, candidates have been venting their frustrations on social media, bashing CBSE for the postponement of the result date. One Twitter user had said, “Millions of visitors are continuously visiting the CTET website for updates…you are torturing us psychologically.”

Another CTET candidate said, “It’s been "Tarikh pe Tarikh" for CTET result we have been waiting for it for the last 7 days after notified date of declaration still no clarification from your side regarding reasons of delay or anything it's like you are ghosting us.”

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

CTET December result 2021: How to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CTET December result 2021.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your CTET roll number and password on the screen.

Step 5: Your CTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.