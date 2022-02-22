CTET December 2021: Frustrated students plan online protest, bash CBSE for delaying results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the results of the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 session, and candidates who appeared for the exams have been anxiously awaiting their scores for several weeks.

No confirmed date or time for the CTET results 2022 has been issued by CBSE yet, and students have taken to social media, criticizing the delay in the scores of the exams. Students have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration over the delay in results. While some are posting funny memes, others are bashing CBSE for the delay.

According to the tentative date, CBSE was supposed to declare the CTET result for the December 2021 session on February 15, but no official update has been made on the website yet. Candidates must note that once confirmed, the date of the result will be updated on the official website ctet.nic.in.

One candidate took to Twitter and said, “Millions of visitors are continuously visiting the CTET website for updates…you are torturing us psychologically.”

Another CTET candidate said, “It’s been "Tarikh pe Tarikh" for CTET result we have been waiting for it for the last 7 days after notified date of declaration still no clarification from your side regarding reasons of delay or anything it's like you are ghosting us.”

All the government system is busy in the election campaign even the #EducationMinister is campaigning in #UPElection. Who will take care of the student? Please release the #CTETResult as soon as possible so that students can prepare for the main exam. #ctetresult2022 #CTETNews — Ajay Pathak (@ajaypathakppc) February 22, 2022

Several students were also seen planning an online protest amid the delay in the CTET results 2022. One user said, “All the government system is busy in the election campaign even the Education Minister is campaigning in UP Election. Who will take care of the student? Please release the CTET Result as soon as possible so that students can prepare for the main exam.”

A Twitter user said, “Please declare the result. Otherwise just give one notification when you going to declare it. Its not good to play with students emotion and time. If there is any issue, then. atleast notify. We are really waiting and checking the site day and night.”

#ctet_result please declare the result. Otherwise just give one notification when you going to declare it. Its not good to play with students emotion and time. If there is any issue, then.

atleast notify. We are really waiting and checking the site day and night.#ctetresult February 22, 2022

The answer key for the CTET December 2021 session was released by CBSE on February 1, and the results are still pending. The final answer key for the CTET examination will be released by the board along with the results, on ctet.nic.in.