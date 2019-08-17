CTET December 2019: Exam date revealed @ctet.nic.in; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced on its official website, ctet.nic.in, the date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) this year - December 8, 2019.

The Board has issued an official notification on the website in this regard, to let know of the CTET December 2019 exam date.

All the candidates who wish to appear in this year's CTET examination are requested to download the information bulletin from the official website and read through it properly to know all the details.

According to the notification, the CTET December 2019 examination will be conducted in 20 languages across 110 cities in the country.

Candidates can start applying for the examination online from August 19. The application process will end on September 18.

The examination application fee can be submitted until 3:30 PM on September 23, according to the bulletin.

Further information on the syllabus for the examination will also be available on the official website.

About the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET):

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in New Delhi, as per the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The candidates who pass the examination will be employed as teachers at various levels, including the Elementary, Primary, or Secondary stages.

Qualifying criteria in CTET:

To qualify the exam, a candidate will have to score at least 60% marks. The validity of the result is seven years. If a candidate fails to qualify the exam, he/she can re-appear next year as there is no cap on the number of attempts.

If a candidate wants to improve his/her marks tally, they can also re-appear for the exam.

Note: Qualifying the CTET exam does not guarantee your recruitment as there are other things to be followed after clearing the exam.