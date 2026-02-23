CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here

CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Answer Key 2026 to be out soon on its official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country. Here's step-by-step to download CTET Answer Key 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Answer Key 2026 on its official website ctet.nic.in. Once the answer key will be out, candidates can access and download it using their roll number and date of birth. The objection window for candidates will be open soon after the answer key will be published and to submit a challenge within a given time, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per question.

Step-by-step to download CTET Answer Key 2026

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view the answer key.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

Guide to raise Objections Against CTET Answer Key 2026

Visit at ctet.nic.in and click on the answer key link.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on the link available for submitting challenges

Select the question to be challenged.

Go to the ‘Click to Enter Your Answer’ link.

Select the correct answer option.

Click on the ‘Update’ link

Finalise the challenge.

Pay the INR 1,000 per CTET answer key objection fee.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

About the CTET February 2026

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country. The test was held in two shifts, the morning session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam took place in 140 cities nationwide.