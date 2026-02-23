FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students

Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but...

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more

Prakash Raj slams The Kerala Story 2, propogating fear with 'beef sequence', director hits back, calls actor 'bankrupt': 'He is equally low'

CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here

US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'

Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'

Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral

Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched

Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students

5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here

CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Answer Key 2026 to be out soon on its official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country. Here's step-by-step to download CTET Answer Key 2026.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 01:07 PM IST

CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Answer Key 2026 on its official website ctet.nic.in. Once the answer key will be out, candidates can access and download it using their roll number and date of birth. The objection window for candidates will be open soon after the answer key will be published and to submit a challenge within a given time, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per question.

    Step-by-step to download CTET Answer Key 2026

    • Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
    • Click on the CTET Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage.
    • Enter login credentials on the new page.
    • Submit the details to view the answer key.
    • Check and download the answer key.
    • Take a printout for future reference.

    Guide to raise Objections Against CTET Answer Key 2026

    • Visit at ctet.nic.in and click on the answer key link.
    • Enter roll number and date of birth.
    • Click on the link available for submitting challenges
    • Select the question to be challenged.
    • Go to the ‘Click to Enter Your Answer’ link.
    • Select the correct answer option.
    • Click on the ‘Update’ link
    • Finalise the challenge.
    • Pay the INR 1,000 per CTET answer key objection fee.
    • Submit and save the confirmation page.

    About the CTET February 2026

    The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country. The test was held in two shifts, the morning session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam took place in 140 cities nationwide.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students
    5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students
    Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but...
    Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but..
    Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more
    Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and
    Prakash Raj slams The Kerala Story 2, propogating fear with 'beef sequence', director hits back, calls actor 'bankrupt': 'He is equally low'
    Prakash Raj slams The Kerala Story 2, propogating fear with 'beef sequence'
    CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here
    CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, direct link
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
    Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
    Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
    Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
    Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
    Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
    Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics
    Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt
    Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
    Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement