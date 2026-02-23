CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here

5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students
EDUCATION
CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Answer Key 2026 to be out soon on its official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country. Here's step-by-step to download CTET Answer Key 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Answer Key 2026 on its official website ctet.nic.in. Once the answer key will be out, candidates can access and download it using their roll number and date of birth. The objection window for candidates will be open soon after the answer key will be published and to submit a challenge within a given time, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per question.
The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country. The test was held in two shifts, the morning session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam took place in 140 cities nationwide.