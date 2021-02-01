CTET Answer Key 2021: CBSE to release answer key soon, here's how to download it

According to the CBSE notification, social distancing was one of the priorities in the CTET 2021 examination. The exam was held in two phases

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key 2021 will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Once released, the candidates can download the answer key (CTET 2021 Answer Key) by going to the CTET official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) examination was conducted on Sunday, 31 January 2021. This examination (CTET 2021) was conducted in 135 cities across the country.

A set of guidelines were given to the candidates for the CTET 2021 exam by CBSE as the exams were being held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CBSE notification, social distancing was one of the priorities in the examination (CTET 2021 Examination). Candidates who appeared in CTET 2021 exams were given the opportunity to choose the examination city as per their choice.

The CBSE board made every effort to accommodate the candidates as per their choice.

According to sources, through the Digi Locker app, CBSE will be issuing Digital Mark Sheet (CTET 2021 Digital Marks Sheet) and Certificate (CTET 2021 Certificate) to all the candidates. Candidates will be able to download their CTET 2021 mark sheet and eligibility certificate using the necessary admission credentials.

The CTET 2021 exam was conducted in two phases. CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both the papers in CTET.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly download their answer key (CTET Answer Key 2021) by clicking on this link https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx. Also, by following these steps, you can check the answer key (CTET Answer Key 2021).

How to download CTET Answer Key 2021:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link "CTET Answer Key 2021".

Step 3. Enter CTET 2021 application number and date of birth.

Step 4. Enter the safety pin mentioned in the captcha.

Step 5. Submit and download CTET Answer Key 2021.

Step 6. Save this for future reference.