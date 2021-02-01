CTET Answer Key 2021: CBSE to release answer key soon, here's how to download it

Headlines

World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh advocates for this batter as India's No. 4 choice

India achieves Tokyo Olympics redemption with record-breaking shooting haul in Hangzhou

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

Meet 'Sabziwala' who cracked UPSC in 80's, took voluntary retirement as IAS officer after 34 years due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh advocates for this batter as India's No. 4 choice

India achieves Tokyo Olympics redemption with record-breaking shooting haul in Hangzhou

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

10 high protein snacks that are low in calories

Bowlers who never bowled a no-ball in their career

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly gives a special message to the Indian team before the warm-up matches

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Parineeti Chopra glows in pink, exudes joy in first pic from haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

Janhvi Kapoor recalls finding her morphed pics on ‘almost pornographic pages’ as teenager: 'Many insinuated that I...'

HomeEducation

Education

CTET Answer Key 2021: CBSE to release answer key soon, here's how to download it

According to the CBSE notification, social distancing was one of the priorities in the CTET 2021 examination. The exam was held in two phases

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key 2021 will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Once released, the candidates can download the answer key (CTET 2021 Answer Key) by going to the CTET official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) examination was conducted on Sunday, 31 January 2021. This examination (CTET 2021) was conducted in 135 cities across the country.

A set of guidelines were given to the candidates for the CTET 2021 exam by CBSE as the exams were being held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CBSE notification, social distancing was one of the priorities in the examination (CTET 2021 Examination). Candidates who appeared in CTET 2021 exams were given the opportunity to choose the examination city as per their choice. 

The CBSE board made every effort to accommodate the candidates as per their choice.

According to sources, through the Digi Locker app, CBSE will be issuing Digital Mark Sheet (CTET 2021 Digital Marks Sheet) and Certificate (CTET 2021 Certificate) to all the candidates. Candidates will be able to download their CTET 2021 mark sheet and eligibility certificate using the necessary admission credentials. 

The CTET 2021 exam was conducted in two phases. CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both the papers in CTET.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly download their answer key (CTET Answer Key 2021) by clicking on this link https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx. Also, by following these steps, you can check the answer key (CTET Answer Key 2021).

How to download CTET Answer Key 2021:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link "CTET Answer Key 2021".

Step 3. Enter CTET 2021 application number and date of birth.

Step 4. Enter the safety pin mentioned in the captcha.

Step 5. Submit and download CTET Answer Key 2021.

Step 6. Save this for future reference.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has to deal with toxic masculinity in south films: 'I would request the filmmaker...'

PM Kisan Yojana 15th installment: Many farmers may not get the amount; here's why

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days, check state-wise forecast here

Video of woman dancing in crowded metro goes viral, internet has thoughts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE