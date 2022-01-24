CTET Answer Key 2021: CBSE releases response sheet and question paper - Know option to raise objections

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key 2021: CBSE has released the response sheet for the question paper of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. The candidates who appeared in the CTET exams held in December 2021, can download the response sheet or answer key by visiting the CBSE official website - ctet.nic.in.

Along with this, CBSE has also provided question papers for shift 1 and 2. CTET Exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts in offline mode by CBSE - a morning session had taken place on December 16, 2021 and evening session on January 13, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their response sheets online.

CBSE will give the candidates an option to raise objections. They are required to check their responses against the official provisional answer key which has been released. Any discrepancy in the answer key can be questioned. A fee would be applicable on a per question basis, as per the rule.

Paper-1 of CTET is for becoming a teacher from Classes 1 to 5. Paper-2 is for becoming a teacher from Classes 6 to 8.

How to download CTET answer key

First of all go to CTET website https://ctet.nic.in/

Now click on the link to download question paper and response sheet

Now a new page will open

There is option to login by entering the application number and date of birth or application number and password.

Now log in and download the question paper and response sheet.