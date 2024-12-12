The CTET exam will be held on December 14 in two shifts. CBSE released the pre-admit card and city intimation slip for the December 2024 session on December 3

CBSE CTET December 2024 Exam Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit card. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will run from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Shift 2 is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The CTET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1, for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2, for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates must use their application number and password to log in in order to download the CTET 2024 admission card. Important information including the exam location, date, and time, as well as crucial instructions for the day of the test, will be included on the admit card.

CTET 2024 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download