CTET Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at ctet.nic.in for rescheduled exam, get direct link here

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for CTET 2023 rescheduled exam. Candidates can download the revised admit card for the December exam through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

"CTET Dec-22 Examination held on 11-01-2023, 18-01-2023 and 24-01-2023 which could not be completed in few centres due to technical issues is rescheduled. Revised admit card is now available on CTET website. Candidates are informed to download the revised admit card (if applicable) andappearintheExamination accordingly," the official notice reads.

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, click on CTET Admit Card 2023 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details on admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CTET Admit Card 2023: direct link

READ: LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 9000 posts, know how to apply