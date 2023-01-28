Search icon
CTET Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at ctet.nic.in for rescheduled exam, get direct link here

The exam scheduled on January 11, 18 and 24, 2023 could not be held in a few centres due to technical issues that have been rescheduled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for CTET 2023 rescheduled exam. Candidates can download the revised admit card for the December exam through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

"CTET Dec-22 Examination held on 11-01-2023, 18-01-2023 and 24-01-2023 which could not be completed in few centres due to technical issues is rescheduled. Revised admit card is now available on CTET website. Candidates are informed to download the revised admit card (if applicable) andappearintheExamination accordingly," the official notice reads.

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on CTET Admit Card 2023 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details on admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CTET Admit Card 2023: direct link

