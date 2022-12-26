CTET Admit Card 2022: Hall tickets released at ctet.nic.in, check direct download link here

File photo

CTET Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released CTET Admit Card 2022 at its official website ctet.nic.in. Those appearing for CTET exam can download the CTET Admit Card 2022 from the official website. According to reports, CTET Admit Card 2022 were released on the website on December 26 midnight.

On December 20, CTET pre admit card 2022 was released. The CTET exam will be held from December 2022 to January 2023 on CBT mode. The admit card will contain the details of exact date and shift of examination.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that CTET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while Shift 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET examination will have two papers - Paper I will be for those candidates who are willing to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II will be for those candidates who are interested in becoming a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A candidate who is interested in teaching at both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

CTET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit ctet.nic.in.

Open the link to download admit card on the homepage.

Login by submitting the information.

Submit and download admit card.

CTET admit card 2022: Direct link

Here is the direct link to download CBSE CTET 2022 admit card