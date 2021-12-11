CTET Admit Card 2021: Hall ticket download link to be activated SOON at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card soon. However, no official date to release the CTET admit card have been announced yet. The CBSE CTET admit card will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in (once released).

The CBSE CTET Exams is scheduled to be conducted between December 16 and January 13 in an online mode. “In a bid to enhance the quality of a candidate entering the teaching profession, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 will now be conducted during December 2021/ January 2022 in online mode,” said CBE in an official notice.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score

CTET 2021: Exam schedule

CTET December cycle exam dates: December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022

CTET Admit Card 2021: To release this week, expected by December 13, 2021

CTET exam Shift 1: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Shift 1 Reporting Time: 7:30 am

Shift 2 Reporting time: 12:30 pm

Steps to download CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit on ctet.nic.in - the official website

Step 2: Click on CTET December Admit Card 2021' (once released).

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference