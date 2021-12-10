CTET Admit Card 2021: Check tentative release date and other updates here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 16. CBSE is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card soon. However, no official date have been announced yet. The CBSE CTET admit card will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

CTET 2021: Exam schedule

CTET December cycle exam dates: December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022

CTET Admit Card 2021: To release this week, expected by December 12, 2021

CTET exam Shift 1: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Shift 1 Reporting Time: 7:30 am

Shift 2 Reporting time: 12:30 pm

Steps to download CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit on ctet.nic.in - the official website

Step 2: Click on CTET December Admit Card 2021' (once released).

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference