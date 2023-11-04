Headlines

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Jawan, Pathaan songs to Deepika Padukone

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow while fasting

CTET 2024 registration: CBSE begins CTET application process at ctet.nic.in, check important dates here

Who reigns supreme in power: lion or tiger, know here

World Cup 2023: What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru gets washed out? All scenarios explained

ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia eye semifinal berth as they lock horns with defending champions

CTET 2024 registration: CBSE begins CTET application process at ctet.nic.in, check important dates here

7 best juices to keep your heart healthy

Bollywood stars who are BTS fans

Best dry fruits for women in their 30s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

CTET 2024 registration: CBSE begins CTET application process at ctet.nic.in, check important dates here

The last date to apply online is November 23, 2023, and the application fee can be paid until 11:59 PM on the same day. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ctet.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country. The online application process has begun on November 3, 2023. The last date to apply online is November 23, 2023, and the application fee can be paid until 11:59 PM on the same day. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ctet.nic.in. 

Examination fee:
For General/OBC (NCL) the application fee is Rs 1000 for Paper I or Paper II. The exam fee is Rs 1200 for Paper I and Paper II combined.

For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person the application fee is Rs 500 for either Paper I or Paper II alone. The exam cost is Rs600 for Paper I and Paper II combined.

CTET January 2024: How to apply
STEP 1: Visit the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Visit the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application form

STEP 4: Upload the scanned photograph and signature

STEP 5: Pay the Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

STEP 6: Print the Confirmation page for record and future reference.

