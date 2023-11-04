CTET 2024 registration: CBSE begins CTET application process at ctet.nic.in, check important dates here

The last date to apply online is November 23, 2023, and the application fee can be paid until 11:59 PM on the same day. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country. The online application process has begun on November 3, 2023. The last date to apply online is November 23, 2023, and the application fee can be paid until 11:59 PM on the same day. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ctet.nic.in.

Examination fee:

For General/OBC (NCL) the application fee is Rs 1000 for Paper I or Paper II. The exam fee is Rs 1200 for Paper I and Paper II combined.

For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person the application fee is Rs 500 for either Paper I or Paper II alone. The exam cost is Rs600 for Paper I and Paper II combined.

CTET January 2024: How to apply

STEP 1: Visit the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Visit the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application form

STEP 4: Upload the scanned photograph and signature

STEP 5: Pay the Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

STEP 6: Print the Confirmation page for record and future reference.