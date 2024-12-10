The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on December 14, in two shifts.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 14 this year. Today CBSE announced that the admit card will be issued 2 days before the examination date. However, the Board is yet to reveal the exact date and time of release of the admit card.

Candidate are required to download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in, CBSE said.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on December 14, in two shifts. However, if there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The board also said that the candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) to be held on 14.12.2024 i.e. 120 minutes before the beginning of the examination.

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Where to download CBSE CTET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

How to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket?

Step 1: Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 2: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 3: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future refrence.