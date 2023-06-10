Search icon
CTET 2023 exam date OUT at ctet.nic.in, check official notification here

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 application process started on April 27 and ended on May 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

CTET 2023 exam date OUT at ctet.nic.in, check official notification here
File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CTET 2023 examination date. The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be conducted on August 20. Candidates can check the exam date notification at ctet.nic.in. 

“The candidates registered for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities”, reads the official notification.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 application process started on April 27 and ended on May 26. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, and other relevant information is already available on CTET's official website ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 notification 

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to teach students of classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students of classes VI-VIII. Every question on the CTET is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

 

