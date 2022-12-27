CBSE CTET 2022 starts tomorrow: Here's all you need to know before taking exam

CTET 2022 tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be held on December 28, and 29, 2022 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who have applied to appear for the can still download their admit card from the official website-- ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2022: Important guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre by 7:30 am to avoid last-minute delays. For CTET paper II, candidates are advised to reach the exam hall by 12 noon. The CTET 2022 will be held across 243 exam cities. Aspirants must note that it is mandatory for all to carry the admit card to the examination hall. No one will be allowed to take the exam without the CTET 2022 admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates should also bring a government-approved ID such as the Aadhar card, driving license etc. Candidates must also bring their own water bottle for personal use, mask, sanitiser, gloves etc. Candidates will not be allowed to take any electronic or communication devices inside the exam hall. Candidates must also bring their own water bottle for personal use, mask, sanitiser, gloves etc. The number of exam cities and centres has been increased to ensure that candidates have to travel least and are able to practice social distancing during the exam. Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Ahead of timetable release, students make BIG appeal

CTET 2022: Passing marks

Candidates will have to secure 60% marks out of 150 marks to qualify for the exam. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55%, which comes to around 82 marks out of 150.

Candidates who clear the CTET will be eligible to seek a job as a teacher in CBSE-affiliated schools. Candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes I to V and those who wish to teach in classes VI to VIII will have to clear part-II of CTET.

Over 2.59 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Following the rules, it would be a must for the candidates to appear at the reporting time as mentioned on the admit cards.