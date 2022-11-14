Search icon
CTET 2022 registration window open: How and where to apply, exam pattern and other details here

CTET 2022 registration process will remain open till November 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

CTET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on November 24. Concerned candidates can apply for CTET 2022 by logging in to the official website-- ctet.nic.in. The examination city of their choice will be allotted on a first come first served basis. 

CTET 2022: Exam pattern

The CTET exam paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be a total of two papers on CTET.

CTET 2022: How to apply

  1. Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for CTET Dec-22.”
  3. You will be asked to register yourself first on the portal. Enter details such as personal details, permanent address, and others to register yourself.
  4. Fill up the CTET 2022 Application form.
  5. Upload the necessary documents. The documents need to be scanned.
  6. Pay the application fee and Submit the application form.
  7. Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

