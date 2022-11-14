CTET 2022 registration window open: How and where to apply, exam pattern and other details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on November 24. Concerned candidates can apply for CTET 2022 by logging in to the official website-- ctet.nic.in. The examination city of their choice will be allotted on a first come first served basis.
CTET 2022: Exam pattern
The CTET exam paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be a total of two papers on CTET.
CTET 2022: How to apply
Read: AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to check