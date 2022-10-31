Search icon
CTET 2022: Registration process to begin TODAY at ctet.nic.in, know how to apply

CBSE CTET December 2022: The last date to register for CBSE CTET December is November 24, 2022 up to 11:59 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to begin the registration process today for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Interested candidates can apply online for the CTET 2022 from the official website-- ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit the CTET 2022 online applications is November 24.

CTET will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in December 2022 (the exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate). The test will be conducted in twenty languages throughout the country. 

"The detailed Information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on CTET official website ctet.nic.in shortly and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying. Aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website i.e ctet.nic.in. The dates for the online application process will be intimated during the course of time," the official notification reads.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bumper vacancies announced for 24000 posts at ssc.nic.in

The application fee for the candidates of the General/OBC category will be Rs 1000 for appearing in one paper and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For SC/ST candidates the application fee for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

CTET is the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test that is conducted by the CBSE for appointing teachers’ for primary level and upper primary level teachers. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country. CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET.

