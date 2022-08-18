Search icon
CTET 2022: CBSE is expected to release detailed notification soon, details here

CTET 2022 detailed notification is expected to be released soon by the CBSE at ctet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

CTET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release a detailed notification regarding the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at the official website-- ctet.nic.in. The notification will carry important information like examination fees, examination cities, important dates, syllabus, eligibility, and others.

As per an earlier notification released by CBSE on CTET says that the CTET 2022 examination will be held in December 2022. 

The CTET Application process is expected to begin on August 25 as per reports, but the board has not yet released any official date/ time for the commencement of the application process. Once the registration starts, eligible candidates will be able to fill up the CTET 2022 Application form. This year, the test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country. 

