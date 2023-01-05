CTET 2022 Notification: CBSE requests UPSC, NTA others to avoid clash in exam dates

File photo

An important notice for the CBSE CTET Exam 2022 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). For NTA, UPSC, SSC, and other test-conducting bodies, the notice is intended.

According to the CBSE notification, the Board has advised the exam-conducting organisations to steer clear of the CTET exam dates when holding any public examinations. By doing this, the exam dates will not conflict, and any inconvenience or loss to the applicants for the aforementioned examination will not occur.

"It is therefore requested to kindly avoid the aforesaid dates for conducting any public examination so that the examination dates do not clash and to avoid any inconvenience and loss to the candidates for the aforesaid examination may be avoided," says the official notification released by CBSE and undersigned by CTET Director JK Yadav.

The CBSE CTET examination will be conducted on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023. The examination will be conducted in 20 languages in approximately 211 cities across the country.

In a notice issued, the board stated that the CTET 2023 will be conducted across 211 exam centres all over the country. The CTET 2023 exam will be held through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Earlier the exam was conducted in two shifts on December 28 and December 29, 2022. Admit card was released on the official website. Candidates can visit the CBSE CTET website for further information on this topic.

