CTET 2022 Hall Ticket: CBSE releases pre admit card at ctet.nic.in, direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET 2022 pre-admit cards on Tuesday, December 20. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test pre-hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The date of the CTET 2022 exam has not yet been made public, but it has been provided on the admit card to the candidates who will be taking the test. According to the informational bulletin, the test will be given in either December 2022 or January 2023.

CTET is administered by the CBSE to candidates for primary-level and upper-primary-level teaching positions. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country.

The CTET consists of two exams: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET. The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM.

The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

CBSE CTET pre-Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

on the homepage, click on the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same.

