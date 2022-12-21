CTET 2022: CBSE releases CTET Pre Admit Card at ctet.nic.in, check direct download link

Direct link to download the CTET 2022 pre admit card (Representational)

The pre-admission cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 has been released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can now download the pre admit cards/pre hall ticket from the above mentioned website. It is expected that the CTET Exam 2022 would be held between December 2022 to January 2023. The exam will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. Notably, the CBSE is yet to announce the dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 exams so candidates should keep checking the official website for latest updates.

The CTET 2022 exam date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card. The CBSE will conduct the exam in two shifts - Shift 1 will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while Shift 2 will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm.

How to download CTET 2022 admit card from ctet.nic.in:

- Go to ctet.nic.in website.

- On the home page, click on the CTET admit card link.

- Click on submit after entering the login details.

- Admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the details of your admit card and download it.

There will be two papers for CTET 2022 exam - Paper I will be for those candidates who are interested in becoming a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II is for those candidates who want to become teachers for classes VI to VIII. A candidate who is interested in becoming a teacher for both levels will need to take exams for both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).