CTET 2022: CBSE announces exam dates; check application fees, registration process, other key details

The 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test exam dates were released today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (CTET). As per the official notification announced, the deadline for submitting an online application is November 24 at 11:59 p.m., and the online application process will begin on October 31.

Candidates have till November 25 at 3:30 pm to pay their fees. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in. Between December 2022 and January 2023, the test will be taken online using CBT. The confirmed date of the exam will be listed on the candidates' admit cards.

CBSE CTET 2022: Examination fees and other important details

For Paper I or II, the General/OBC category must pay Rs 1000, and for both papers, Rs 1200. The application cost for SC/ST/Difficultly Abled Person category applicants is Rs 500 for Paper I or II and Rs 600 for both papers.

CBSE CTET 2022: Step-by-step guide on how to register for the examination

Visit ctet.nic.in, the CTET's official CBSE website.

To register for CTET, use the link on the homepage.

Register by providing the necessary information.

Completely fill out the CTET 2022 application form, then scan and upload any necessary paperwork.

Click the submit button after paying the application amount.

Take hard copy of CTET 2022 application form for your record keeping or download it in PDF format.

The CTET test consists of two papers. Candidates who want to teach from class 1 to class 5 can take the first exam, while those who want to teach class 6 to class 9 can appear in the second exam. The CTET exam is given twice a year, and the score is valid for a lifetime.

Candidates can visit the official CBSE CTET website, ctet.nic.in, to review the exam's details, syllabus, languages, eligibility requirements, examination fee, examination centers, and key dates.