CTET 2021 Results declared, check score @ctet.nic.in

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates can check the results on the official website-ctet.nic.in

The candidates clearing the part-I exam of CBSE CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5. Those who clear the part-II exam will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

For the students of the general category, the candidates need to get at least 60 percent marks i.e. 90 marks out of 150 for clearing the CBSE CTET exam 2020. The candidates belonging to reserved categories need to get 55 percent marks i.e. 82 marks out of 150 to clear the exam.

The CTET exam was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

A total of 4,14,798 candidates have qualified for Paper 1, and 2,39,501 candidates cleared Paper 1.

Steps to check the CTET January 2021 result:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'CTET January 2021 Result.'

Step 3. In the new webpage, enter the enrollment number.

step 4. Click on submit to view result.

Step 5. Result will be displayed on the screen.

About CTET

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted annually to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the union territory areas.

For more related details candidates can visit the official site of CTET.