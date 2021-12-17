CTET 2021 Paper 2 December 16, 17 exams postponed - New dates to be out soon

CBSE has postponed CTET 2021 paper 2 exam scheduled to be held on December 16 (Shift 2) and December 17 (both shifts). The exam has been postponed due to technical glitches.

The new exam dates will be announced by the Board soon. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 was being conducted in a computer-based mode for the first time.

Official notice reads, “The Central Board of Secondary Education has entrusted M/s TCS Ltd. the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Mode (Online) during 16th December 2021 – 13th January 2022 at different cities throughout the country. M/s TCS Ltd. has reported that the examination of Paper in the first shift on 16th December 2021 has been conducted successfully across the country. The scheduled second shift (Paper 2), examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. M/s TCS Ltd. is working to ensure that the issues are addressed on priority.”