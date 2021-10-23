CTET 2021: Few days left to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conclude the application process soon for the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 for appointment as a teacher in classes I to VIII. The last date to apply is October 25, 2021. Candidates can apply through the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can go through the detailed information mentioned below.

CTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Teacher (for Classes I-V) (Primary Stage):

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed). OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Teacher (for Classes VI-VIII) (Elementary Stage)

Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of four-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of four-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in one-year B.Ed. (Special Education) OR

Any candidate having a qualified B.Ed programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking or Canara Bank e-Challan

For Gen/ OBC (Only Paper I or II): 1000/-

For Gen/ OBC (Both Paper I & II): 1200/-

For SC/ST/Differently Abled Person (Only Paper I or II): 500/-

For SC/ST/Differently Abled Person (Both Paper I & II) 600/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website ctet.nic.in.

Starting Date for online application submission: September 20, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: October 25, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 26, 2021

CTET Dec 2021 CBT Exam Date: December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022

Selection Process: Selections would be made on basis of Written Examination (CBT). The CTET examination will be of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s).

Notification: ctet.nic.in