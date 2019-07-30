Headlines

CTET 2019: results declared, check @ cbseresults.nic.in

Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) results out

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 08:35 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) on July 8. Candidates can check the results on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in

"29.22 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 23.77 lakh appeared for the exams", Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

"3.52 lakh candidates qualified the examination which was held in 114 cities.", he further added.

CTET 2019 exam was conducted on July 7. According to the pattern of the exam, it has a two paper format.

The first paper is meant for teachers up to 5th standard and paper 2 is for teachers seeking to teach class 6 to 8. Both exams were of two-hour duration. It was an objective OMR-based test. 

It is also to be noted that CBSE will not accept any requests for any sort of re-evaluation since checking process is thoroughly scrutinised.

Steps to check the CTET examination result:

Step 1: Log in to the official website-  cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link ' CTET July 2019' link.

Step 3. You will be redirected to the result page, enter your roll no.

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Qualifying criteria in CTET:

To qualify the exam, a candidate will have to score at least 60% marks. The validity of the result is seven years. If a candidate fails to qualify the exam, he/she can re-appear next year as there is no cap on the number of attempts. 

If a candidate wants to improve his/her marks tally, they can also re-appear for the exam. 

Note: Qualifying the CTET exam does not guarantee your recruitment as there are other things to be followed after clearing the exam.


 

 

