CTET 2019: CBSE to release admit card this week, visit ctet.nic.in for details

The Central Board of Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Eligibility Test (CTET) this week.

The last date for the submission of the online application was September 25th, 2019.

The official notification for CTET December 2019 exam says that the tentative date for the release of the admit card for the exam is the third week of November.

The admit card will be available on the official website ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2019 will be held in 110 cities all across the country on December 8. The online registration of the 13th edition of CTET began on August 19, 2019.

Passing CTET is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII in different government schools. Some private schools also choose to make CTET qualification a requirement for their teachers.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET to the CBSE.

The test is held twice a year. Earlier in July, over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE CTET 2019 exam which was held in nearly 100 cities across the country.

Here's how you can download it...

1) Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for CTET December 2019 admit card

3) Enter details like registration number, date of birth/ password and submit

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print out of the CTET 2019 admit card for future reference.