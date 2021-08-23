CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper job openings for class 10th pass, salary upto Rs 33000 â€“ Details here

CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) is inviting applications for 1500 Attendant (Line) for Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur Area. Interested candidates can apply before September 20, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of CSPHCL, cspdcl.co.in. Recruitment details are mentioned below:

CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Attendant (Line) (Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon)

No. of Vacancy: 1200

Pay Scale: 14000 – 33000/-

Post: Attendant (Line) (Ambikapur)

No. of Vacancy: 162

Pay Scale: 14000 – 33000/-

Post: Attendant (Line) (Jagdalpur)

No. of Vacancy: 138

Pay Scale: 14000 – 33000/-

CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should be 10th Pass from recognized Board.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:

For UR & OBC: 300/-

For SC/ST: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through cspdcl.co.in from August 21, 2021, to September 20, 2021.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 21, 2021

Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: September 20, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 20, 2021

CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on 10th Class Marks.

CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Notification: cspdcl.co.in