CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper job openings for class 10th pass, salary upto Rs 33000 â€“ Details here
Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) is inviting applications for 1500 Attendant (Line).
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) is inviting applications for 1500 Attendant (Line) for Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur Area. Interested candidates can apply before September 20, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of CSPHCL, cspdcl.co.in. Recruitment details are mentioned below:
CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Attendant (Line) (Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon)
No. of Vacancy: 1200
Pay Scale: 14000 – 33000/-
Post: Attendant (Line) (Ambikapur)
No. of Vacancy: 162
Pay Scale: 14000 – 33000/-
Post: Attendant (Line) (Jagdalpur)
No. of Vacancy: 138
Pay Scale: 14000 – 33000/-
CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should be 10th Pass from recognized Board.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:
For UR & OBC: 300/-
For SC/ST: 200/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through cspdcl.co.in from August 21, 2021, to September 20, 2021.
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 21, 2021
Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: September 20, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 20, 2021
CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on 10th Class Marks.
CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment 2021 Notification: cspdcl.co.in