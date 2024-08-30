Twitter
'Vadhvan Port project very special': PM Modi ahead of laying foundation stone of Rs 76000 crore project

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today, know steps to download, prepare for counselling

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

Education

Education

CSIR UGC NET results 2024 to be out soon, know how to check your scores

The results of CSIR NET exams will be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET results 2024 to be out soon, know how to check your scores
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) result 2024 soon. The results will be declared on the official website, i.e., csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The June edition of CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted from July 25 to 27 and a total of 2,25,335 aspirants appeared for the exam. 

The central agency conducted the CSIR NET exams in two shifts for subjects including -- earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, physical sciences, life sciences, mathematical science, and chemical sciences -- across 348 centres in 187 cities.

The exam was held offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at the respective centres. 

Here's how to check your results 

1. Visit the CSIR UGC NET official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Select ‘Joint CSIR UGC NET result for July session 2024’ link on the homepage.

3. Provide the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

4. CSIR NET results and score card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take printout of the score card for future reference.

Notably, the NTA will also release the final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET along with the results, prepared after reviewing the challenges raised against provisional answers. The provisional answer key was published on August 8 on the official website. 

CSIR score cards can be used for Phd admissions 

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in March this year, announced that the CSIR NET scores can be used for admissions into PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges starting from the 2024-25 academic session. 

As a part of the move, a new category -- category 3 for eligibility for admission to PhD programme -- was introduced in the exams. 

When CSIR NET was postponed from its initial date

The June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) was postponed from its initial date which sparked the speculations of paper leaks and irregularities in the conduct of the exam along with similar allegations in conduct of other exams (such as NEET) at that time. 

However, Union education minister denied reports of paper leak and clarified the decision was taken due to logistical issues.

 

 

