CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 declared at csirnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode during 16-18 September 2022 at 306 centres across 166 cities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of CSIR UGC NET 2022. Once released, the CSIR UGC NET result will be declared through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from September 16-18 at 306 centres across 166 cities. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of CSIR UGC NET by following these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Result 2022: Steps to download marksheet

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Download CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 link available’ link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the sign-in option.
  • Your UGC NET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Check your result and take a printout of it for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET Results 2022: Direct link 

