CSIR UGC NET June Notification 2022: Last date soon to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June at csirnet.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC is inviting applications for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor and both in Indian Universities and Colleges. The last date to apply is August 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET June Notification 2022 Details

Name of Exam: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR – Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination JUNE 2022

Eligibility Criteria: M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Third gender and PwD candidates.

Assistant Professor/LS: There is no upper age limit for applying for Assistant Professor/LS.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking/ SBI I Collect/ SBI E Challan submit fee in any SBI Branch.

For Gen/EWS: 1000/-

For OBC-NCL: 500/-

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: 250/-

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through CSIR UGC NET‘s website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET JRF June Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: July 11, 2022

Last date for online application registration: August 17, 2022

Last date for submission of application fee: August 17, 2022

Correction online application form: August 19 to 23, 2022

CBT Exam Date: To be announced later

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Exam.