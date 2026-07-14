CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check exam dates, how to download hall ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18.