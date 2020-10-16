CSIR-UGC NET 2020 exam dates released; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam schedule for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 examination on Friday. The CSIR NET exams will be conducted on November 19, 21 and 26. The CSIR-UGC NET exam was scheduled to be conducted in June but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The candidates were eagerly waiting for the dates as dates for other postponed exams had already been released.

NTA said in its notification, “The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Centre, Date, Shift and Timing of Examination will commence shortly before the date of examination on the official website of the said examination.”

CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences

Candidates should keep checking the official websites, nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.nic.in for latest updates regarding the exam schedule, admit card, and other pertinent updates.

Meanwhile, the NTA declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on Friday. The result includes both September 13 and October 14 attempts. The counselling will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).