CSIR UGC NET final answer key, result 2023 expected to be released soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) final answer key and final result soon. CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 and answer key will be released on its official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 was released on June 14.

Examinees had till June 16 to raise any objections concerning the published preliminary answer key pdf. The competitive exam was given on June 6, 7, and 8 of 2023 in 426 examination centers. These centres were spread out across the nation in 178 different cities. There were over 2,74,027 individuals registered to take the computer-based test (CBT).

In order to evaluate if Indian citizens are qualified for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureships (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges, the Joint CSIR UGC NET test is being administered. The CSIR NET CutOff 2023 is anticipated to be published by NTA along with the results.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard