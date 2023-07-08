Search icon
CSIR UGC NET final answer key, result 2023 expected to be released soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The testing agency published the NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on June 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) final answer key and final result soon. CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 and answer key will be released on its official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 was released on June 14. 

Examinees had till June 16 to raise any objections concerning the published preliminary answer key pdf. The competitive exam was given on June 6, 7, and 8 of 2023 in 426 examination centers. These centres were spread out across the nation in 178 different cities. There were over 2,74,027 individuals registered to take the computer-based test (CBT).

In order to evaluate if Indian citizens are qualified for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureships (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges, the Joint CSIR UGC NET test is being administered. The CSIR NET CutOff 2023 is anticipated to be published by NTA along with the results.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard 

  • Go to the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on the “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result” link 
  • Enter the details and submit them.
  • Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
