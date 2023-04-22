Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CSIR UGC NET Exam city slip, admit card to be released soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in; know how to download

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET Exam city slip, admit card to be released soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in; know how to download
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) admit card soon. Along with admit card, NTA will publish the exam city slip soon. Once released, aspirants can download the CSIR UGC NET hall ticket through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card- Steps to Check 

  • Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Admit Card.” link
  • Login again using the application number and password.
  • Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CSIR UGC NET Admit card 

Important dates

  • City Intimation Slip: To be announced soon
  • Downloading of Admit Card: To be released soon
  • Date of Examination Schedule: 6, 7, 8 June, 2023

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.