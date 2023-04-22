CSIR UGC NET Exam city slip, admit card to be released soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in; know how to download

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) admit card soon. Along with admit card, NTA will publish the exam city slip soon. Once released, aspirants can download the CSIR UGC NET hall ticket through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card- Steps to Check

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Admit Card.” link

Login again using the application number and password.

Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CSIR UGC NET Admit card

Important dates