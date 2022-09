NTA CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 on September 13 at the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in. According to the examination schedule, the CSIR UGC Joint NET Examination June-2022 will be conducted from September 16 to September 18.

CSIR NET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022”

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be released on the screen

Download the CSIR UGG NET admit card 2022.

